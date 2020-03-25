Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Amber Portwood Not Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom’: ‘I Feel Chewed Up And Spit Out’

Jenelle Evans was let go from 'Teen Mom 2' last year.

After admitting that she was “bothered” that MTV didn’t fire Amber Portwood after her 2019 arrest, Jenelle Evans is speaking out about how she truly feels about it. The mom-of-three, who was fired from the show in 2019, is admitting she feels “chewed up and spit out.”

Jenelle spoke to Hollywood Life and explained that she has talked to her MTV producers and they insist that she wasn’t “fired,” but was rather only “let go for a season.” She has reportedly asked about Amber and her situation.

“They said ‘well Amber didn’t leave a paper trail for what she did,’ whatever that means. I am guessing they are still holding me responsible for my husband’s actions, even though I did not do anything wrong,”Jenelle explained.

Last year, fans were shocked when Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, reportedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle and she was not filmed for the second part of the season. Rather, MTV chose to add Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline to the cast.

However, prior to the dog incident, MTV had some troubles filming Jenelle as David would reportedly threaten to show up while she was sharing her story. He had been fired from the show back in 2018 and crews would not film Jenelle at her house or when David was around. If he did show up, production needed to shut down.

Jenelle seems to disagree about the paper trail explanation, though, insisting that Amber did leave one.

“David wasn’t ever charged with any sort of crime, but Amber was and left a paper trail through Ring Cameras in her house that were released online,” she said.

The former Teen Mom 2 star went on to talk about the fact that Amber showed off her sword after the incident with Andrew Glennon.

Prior to being let go from the show, Jenelle had shared her life on reality television for nearly a decade. She talked about the fact that MTV had showed some dark periods of her life including while she was on drugs and when she gave her mother, Barbara Evans, custody of her oldest son.

“I don’t understand what’s worse than my past that is currently happening now. My story just stopped and fans still want to follow my journey. I feel chewed up and spit out.”

Jenelle sounds fired up over the situation and while she admits that she could go on, she says she is moving on with her life including pursuing other opportunities.

Since being let go from the hit MTV reality show, Jenelle has been sharing her life with her fans via her YouTube channel. Recently, she shared a video in which she answered questions from fans. One question asked Jenelle how “p*ssed” she was that the network decided to keep Amber on Teen Mom OG. She admitted that it “bothered” her, but despite her feelings, she isn’t interested in returning to the show. Once her contract with MTV is up at the end of the month, she says she will announce her latest project.