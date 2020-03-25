Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Killer Body In Sexy Underwear

Daniella Chavez teased her 12.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 24, with a sexy underwear photo that showcased her insane body.

The snapshot showed the Chilean Playboy model sitting in a white leather chair with her feet crossed below her calves. She had both of her hands up by her hair, as if fixing her updo. Chavez tilted her head to the right as she looked at the camera in a fixed gaze and lips puckered slightly. The model didn’t add a geotag to her post, but she has previously shared that she is self-quarantined in Chile’s capital city, Santiago.

In her caption, which she wrote in Spanish as she most often does, Chavez wished her fans a good night and urged them to take good care of themselves.

The blond bombshell rocked a two-piece underwear set in white with black elastic on the borders with the name of the brand printed in contrasting white. The bra featured thin straps that went over the shoulders. The top boasted small triangles with a soft fit that showcased Chavez’s buxom physique.

Chavez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms featuring the same black elastic straps, which were placed high on her sides. This placement helped to accentuate the model’s full, wide hips that contrasted with her slender midsection. Her taut, toned abs were on full display in the photo, displaying a slight six pack.

As Chavez revealed in the caption, her lingerie set was from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that often receives shout outs from models and influencers on their social media pages.

Chavez wore her blond hair up in an interesting style. Wavy strands folded up and tied with black hair clips, for a vintage-looking ‘do. The South American beauty opted to wear a full face of makeup, including blood orange lipstick, heavy black liner around her eyes complete with a generous amount of mascara, and bronzer.

Since going live last night, the photo has attracted more than 125,000 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments, proving to be quite the success with her fans. Instagram users used the occasion to praise her beauty and engage with her post.

“Can we just start the cloning process now,” one user asked.

“Gorgeous babe,” replied another, trailing the words with a long string of emoji depicting heart-eyes emoji, fire and drooling faces.

“Like your hair like that,” a third fan chimed in.

“[Y]ou as well beautiful!” added another user in response to her caption, topping the comment with heart-eyes emoji.