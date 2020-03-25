‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Returns To Instagram During ‘Uncertain Times’

After a four month hiatus, Amber Portwood has returned to Instagram and is speaking out about the new season of Teen Mom OG as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

First, she took to Instagram on Tuesday night, reminding fans about the new season of Teen Mom OG. Amber’s story line for the season has focused heavily on her July arrest and on the most recent episode, her costars traveled to Indiana to be there for her. However, it was unclear if the post about the show indicated she would be returning to social media for good or if she would only be posting to encourage her fans to tune in and watch.

On Wednesday, she took to the social networking site to share a brand new selfie and to speak out to her fans.

In the new snap, Amber is wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and has her long dark hair worn up. The silver cross necklace that she is wearing is visible as well. The mom-of-two looks happy and healthy in the brand new pic.

With the photo, she shared a sweet caption with her fans, and let them know she was “sending love” to everyone who may be “feeling scared and alone” during the current “uncertain times.”

She added three different hashtags with the photo including “stay safe,” “stay healthy,” and “stay inside.”

Within the first nine hours of being posted to her social media account, Amber’s photo had over 21,000 likes from her more than 1 million followers. Fans were excited to see Amber back on Instagram and since sharing the new image, over 900 comments had been left.

Many fans chimed in and let Amber know they “love” and “support” her. Others told her she was looking “beautiful.” Although the comments left on her post were overwhelmingly positive, she did not respond to any of her fans. Even though she didn’t interact, fans seemed happy to see her back on the photo sharing site.

Amber handed over her Instagram account back in November so that she could avoid negativity. It was a few months after her arrest for domestic battery and it sounds like social media was just another stressor for the reality show star.

She recently opened up about the “dark period” in her life that occurred after her arrest and revealed that her hair started to fall out and she lost a lot of weight. Amber noted that, during that time, her body went into “shock.”

Amber seems to be in a much better place these days, though. She avoided jail time after taking a plea deal and her story is currently playing out on Teen Mom OG.