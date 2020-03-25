Melissa Riso Gets Cheeky In Bodysuit & High Heels: ‘I Enjoy My Alone Time’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram earlier today where she put on a cheeky display for her 1.2 million-plus fans in a curve-hugging bodysuit. The 33-year-old has been hanging out at home in quarantine for the past few days, revealing to fans that it’s something that she genuinely has been enjoying. In the latest addition to her page, the model gave followers a glimpse into how she’s been spending her free time.

In the hot new snapshot, Riso posed in her backyard, standing on red brick pavers as she leaned into a doorway. The American cutie rested one arm on the trim of the door while tucking the other by her chest. She looked spectacular in a tight-fitting gray bodysuit that hardly covered her figure, exposing her beautiful backside including her muscular booty and trim legs. The actress added a dark-wash jean jacket that fell off of her shoulders, in addition to a pair of high brown heels to her tiny 5’2″ frame.

The black-haired bombshell wore her locks down and straight while including a striking application of makeup that came complete with dark eyeliner and mascara as well as a light blush and gloss. In the caption of the sultry update, she shared with fans that she loves her alone time and actually thinks that the quarantine is good for the soul — something that she reiterated in another post earlier this week.

“I enjoy my alone time. It helps me stay focused on my goals. It helps me eat clean. I clear my head from life’s distractions, people, traffic and drama. This quarantine time is good for all of us right now and helping our environment,” she wrote. “It’s the worlds time to detox and cleanse… Alone time is good for our souls and it’s boy forever.”

The new image has only been live on her account for a few minutes but it’s earned the Monterey, California native a ton of attention already with 13,000 likes and over 300 comments. Many of her fans echoed what she said in the caption, agreeing that the alone time has been something that has been very beneficial. Of course, a number of other social media users dropped a line to let the Instagram model know that both she and her body look incredible. A handful of others simply added flame and heart emoji instead of actual words.

“Amazing photo and stunning legs,” one of Riso’s fans raved, adding a number of flames to the end of their comment.

“Hmm being alone does help the soul heal wounds and helps us focus,” one more chimed in.