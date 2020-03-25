‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Shows Off Fit Physique In Floral Workout Set

Kate Bock took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, March 25, to post a snapshot of herself in a cute workout set that showcased her fit and slender physique.

The photo showed the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model laying on her back as she held the camera directly above her head for the selfie.

Bock rocked a two-piece set that boasted white flowers with yellow pistils against a gray background. The sports bra featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and it extended past her sternum, offering a good amount of coverage. The model teamed her top with matching bottoms that sat above her navel, hugging her slender midsection. However, most of the bottoms were not in the frame. According to the tag she added over the photo, her workout set was from Varley.

In her caption, Bock urged her 651,000 Instagram users to head to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page to check out a Story in which she demonstrated how to do at-home workout that requires no equipment at all, which is perfect for the current times when many people are in lockdown amid the growing pandemic of COVID-19.

Bock wore her golden blond hair up in a high ponytail, which lay on the ground above her head. The Canadian beauty opted to wear a touch of mascara, though her makeup was otherwise very much neutral. She kept things simple, wearing just a few gold chain necklaces.

Since going live, the photo attracted more than 7,500 likes and about 100 comments, indicating more interactions will come as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to share their admiration for Bock and to praise her good looks.

“You did great during girl talk today, should have been the moderator. You got this girl,” one fan raved, trailing the message with a series of clapping hands emoji.

“Wow!! Such a stunningly beautiful lady,” replied another fan.

“Beautiful Power woman,” a third user chimed in, topping the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Nothing like a good workout to keep the body going!” another fan added.

Last week, The Inquisitr wrote that Bock — who is currently dating NBA star Kevin Love — once again showcased her fit figure and modeling in shot from her recent Maxim cover shoot. The photo showed her on the floor rocking an all-black outfit showcased quite a lot of skin. Like her most recent update, that post also got plenty of love from her fans.