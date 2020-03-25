Daniela Trezzi Dead: Italian Nurse Reportedly Committed Suicide After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

'Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses,' said the Italian Nurses Federation.

Daniela Trezzi, an Italian nurse, has died, reportedly having taken her own life after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus, TMZ reports. The 34-year-old was reportedly concerned about passing the fatal disease to others.

According to reports, Trezzi, who worked at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, in the Lombardy region, reportedly began feeling sick a while back. At the time, she worked in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. However, she took a couple of weeks off after having been diagnosed with the very illness she was fighting.

The young woman was reportedly “distraught” over the notion that she had passed the disease on to her patients and to her co-workers.

Though diagnosed with the disease, she was not under government monitoring when she died.

In a statement made available via The New York Post, The National Federation of Nurses of Italy said that the organization was in “pain” and “dismay” over their colleague’s death.

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses. The condition and stress to which our professionals are subjected is under the eyes of all,” the federation said.

This is at least the second known case of a nurse in Italy taking their own life since the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy. The federation said that a nurse in Venice had taken their own life last week due to the “stress to which our professionals are subjected.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Italy is the hardest-hit nation in Europe, and indeed the world, from the coronavirus. As of this writing, Italy has just over 74,000 cases of the deadly disease and has recorded more than 7,500 deaths. In the past few days, Italians have been dying by the hundreds, with some days seeing over 700 deaths from the virus.

According to a March 11 Business Insider report, the conditions under which Italy’s health care workers are toiling are downright grueling. Doctors are working shifts that last for days on end. There are so few nurses and orderlies that doctors are doing things like moving patients between beds or administering treatments that nurses usually do.

“I saw the tiredness on faces that didn’t know what it was despite the already exhausting workloads they had,” wrote one doctor.

Unfortunately, the doctors and health care workers treating the deadly pandemic are themselves not immune to it.

Among the tens of thousands of active COVID-19 cases in Italy, nearly 6,000 of them are health care workers.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.