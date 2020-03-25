Maci Bookout Reveals How She Is Keeping Her Family Entertained During Coronavirus Quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently dealing with, many parents have had to find some creative ways to keep their children entertained. Now, Maci Bookout is opening up and talking about what her family is doing during this time.

The Teen Mom OG star opened up to Pop Culture and explained that she is trying to keep her three kids, 11-year-old son Bentley, 4-year-old daughter Jayde, and 3-year-old son Maverick, from getting “mushy brain.”

“We’ve definitely been trying our best to make things fun and not what we call ‘mushy brain,’ when kids watch TV or sit in front of an iPad too long,” the reality show star explained.

To ensure her kids don’t spend too much time in front of electronic devices during the quarantine, she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have found some fun ways to keep the kids active. She revealed that she has been sharing some of those ways on social media.

Maci and her husband have appeared to set up some fun activities in their garage. According to one video posted to Maci’s Instagram account, the kids spent day 11 in quarantine doing some physical education. Bentley and Taylor played a friendly game of basketball together and Maci recorded the entire game, later uploading it for her fans. So far, the video has been viewed over 477,000 times.

Of course, it isn’t all fun and games at the McKinney house. With many schools being shut down for the at least the next few weeks, Maci is spending time homeschooling her kids, specifically her oldest son.

“I’m home schooling Bentley, so I’m trying to figure out how teachers do it,” she said, explaining that homeschooling Bentley is more “difficult” than homeschooling her two youngest kids.

Homeschooling her oldest son isn’t the only thing that may be difficult for Maci. She still has a restraining order against his father, Ryan Edwards. However, she isn’t trying to let that impact her son’s relationship with his father.

“For now, we’re in a place where we’re trying to do what’s best with Bentley and not try to force anything as far as our relationship goes nothing that wouldn’t happen naturally. We’re taking slow small steps,” she explained.

Luckily, it sounds like things have improved between Maci and Ryan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci explained that she currently only speaks to Ryan’s parents, but that having a coparenting relationship with Ryan isn’t “unfathomable.”