Jessica Bartlett Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sparkly Silver Bikini

American model Jessica Bartlett shared a jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 688,000 followers. The snapshot, which was uploaded on March 25, saw the bombshell posing outdoors in a skimpy bikini that showed a generous amount of skin.

In the snapshot, Jessica was photographed in an unknown location. She faced the camera, posing with her arms crossed over her toned midsection, her right hip angled to the side, and her right leg forward. Some lush greenery and concrete stone walls made up her background.

The California-based model wore a sparkly silver two-piece that boasted triangle-cut cups that barely contained her enormous chest, making her spill out from the sides and bottom. Notably, a glimpse of her underboob was seen, much to the delight of her fans. The garment had thin straps that hung over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage.

She sported a matching pair of Brazilian-cut bottoms that flaunted her slender hips and flat stomach. The swimwear was seemingly made of metallic fiber, which made its sparkly appearance. As for the brand of the bathing suit, unfortunately, the hottie didn’t disclose where it was from.

To accessorize her sexy ensemble, Jessica wore a dainty pendant necklace and nothing else. She kept her brunette hair down and straight and wore a full face of makeup that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and nude lipstick.

The model wrote a short caption, explaining she was “bored,” being stuck at home for a couple of days now since the quarantine period started. Although, she jokingly asked her followers who wanted to be her lockdown buddy.

As per usual, Jessica’s new photo became an instant hit with fans and followers liking the post more than 29,000 times and leaving over 1,200 comments in just an hour of being live on her social media account. Her fellow models and online admirers went to the comments section of the post and wrote gushing messages, raving about her sheer display of skin.

“All day, every day! I would love to accompany you. You have such an angelic face! Please be safe always,” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“God, you’re beautiful!! Those eyes are just stunning, and your body is perfect,” a fan stated.

“Your eyes always take my breath away. You should be in magazines and modeling all over. Your facial features are emasculate. My goodness!” a third Instagram user echoed.

“You are the definition of perfection,” wrote a fourth social media follower.