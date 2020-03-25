Cuban Brunette Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Sweltering Physique In Barely There Pink Bikini

Claudia Sampedro aroused the attention of many of her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, March 25, when she took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots that saw her in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

For the photos, the Cuban model sat on a black patio chair on a back porch. In the first photo, Sampedro had a relaxed attitude with her legs apart and elbow resting on the back of the chair. She looked toward the horizon with her lips pouted a bit. The second showed her in a more poised pose with her legs bent in a way that showcased her strong quads. This time, she looked at the camera, but continued to pout her lips.

Sampedro didn’t share her location via a geotag or in the caption, but those who follow her on Instagram will recognize the windows seen in the background as belonging to her Miami home, given that she often posts images of herself in this location.

Sampedro had on a bright pink two-piece bathing suit that flattered her caramel skin. Her bikini featured a classic triangle shape with thin straps that tied around her neck. The triangles were so tiny they barely covered her chest, leaving a generous amount of her underboobs on full display.

On her lower body, Sampedro had on a pair of matching string bottoms with ultra thin straps that sat high on her frame. The main part of the bikini bottoms sat low on her body, leaving her toned stomach fully visible. While she didn’t add a tag to her post to indicate where the swimsuit was from, she told a user in the comments section it was from Oh Polly.

Within the first hour of being published, the photos had attracted more than 11,000 likes and over 210 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique, and also to ask her questions about her diet.

Sampedro completed her look by wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat with a white ribbon that partially covered her eyes.

“So so beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a pink double heart emoji.

“Fuego Fuego [fire emoji Fireee Fireee,” repudie another one, adding some extra fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“[B]odyyyy,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of hands raised emoji.