Jojo Babie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Skintight Crop Top And Thong Bikini

Internet sensation Jojo Babie captivated thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sultry snapshot of herself on Wednesday, March 25. The model took to Instagram to share the photo with her 9.6 million followers.

The 31-year-old American beauty, who is of Asian descent, basked in the sun’s natural rays as she was photographed at the beach. She took center stage in the snapshot as she stood in the sand directly in front of the camera. Jojo looked away from the camera as she wore a pout on her face. Her right hand was raised in mid-air, while her left hand was caressing her long brunette and blond hair, which was not styled as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder. The social media star rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, a light brown lipstick, and blush. What demanded most of the attention, though, was Jojo’s killer curves as she flaunted her figure in a thong bikini and revealing top.

The beauty’s top, which was yellow with short-sleeves, left barely anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Furthermore, as the top –which had the quote “thick thighs save lives” written on it in bold red letters — featured a hemline that did not cover Jojo’s chest entirely, plenty of underboob was exposed.

The hottie paired the revealing garment with colorful bikini bottoms that were designed with red, white and blue stripes. The briefs, which featured adjustable side strap that Jojo had raised up to her waist, helped to highlight her curvaceous figure, particularly her flat midriff and famous hips.

Jojo did not indicate where the photo was snapped, but she did state in her post’s caption that she could not wait “to be on the beach again.” She then asked her followers what they missed.

The sexy snapshot was met with instant support from a multitude of Jojo’s fans and garnered more than 11,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of going live. An additional 570 followers also quickly took to the comments section to voice their positive reactions on the beachside outfit and the model’s physique.

“Absolutely amazing babe,” one user commented.

“That body girl,” a second fan added.

“More photos of you please,” a third fan chimed in.

“My love, you look so pretty,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The babe has served several sizzling looks on her social media this week. Just on March 24, Jojo put her enviable figure on display in a hot-pink thong that she showed off while laying down on her couch, per The Inquisitr. The saucy snap received more than 86,000 likes.