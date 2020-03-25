Donald Trump Claims The ‘Lamestream’ Media Wants Coronavirus Lockdown

As Donald Trump continues broadcasting his desire to list restrictions put on the country because of the coronavirus outbreak, he’s started using some old enemies as scapegoats. On Wednesday afternoon, the president took to Twitter once again and claimed the media was rooting for the current “lockdown” status the country is under. His logic was they wanted to hurt his reelection chances.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Trump has been talking about people wanting to get back to work over the last few days. It appears that’s a way for him to start laying the groundwork for allowing people to go back to work, and opening restaurants, bars, and movie theaters by Easter.

Earlier in the week, he talked about not wanting to make the cure worse than the problem. Several medical experts have said in order to “flatten the curve” and keep the spread of the disease under some kind of control, people will need to continue to be in a kind of lockdown for several more weeks, at least.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump has made comments several times during the outbreak that he doesn’t like what’s happening to the economy. Thursday was hardly the first time he’s talked about how the crisis is going to hurt his reelection campaign. It’s also certainly not the first time he’s blamed the media and claimed there was a large coalition openly rooting against him.

It does appear to be the first time he’s attempted to divide those who are wanting to stay safe and those who want to return to work as “real” and “not real.” The tweet also comes during a period of time when more and more right-wing personalities are talking about members of the American public “sacrificing for the country.”

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick appeared on Tucker Carlson’s program earlier in the week and put out the call for older Americans to accept their fate if that’s what it took to get the economy going again.

More articles and op-eds have been popping up over the last few days as well expressing a similar sentiment. These messages come as the United State Senate is close to passing a stimulua package that will total somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 trillion. That package is said to include checks to individual citizens in order to help blunt the economic effects of the social distancing policies many cities and states have put into place since the outbreak began.