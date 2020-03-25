Demi Lovato & ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Max Ehrich Are Dating

Demi Lovato and former The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich are dating, according to a People report. Max portrayed Fenmore Baldwin on the CBS Daytime drama from 2012-2013.

Fans noticed that in recent days, Demi and Max have flirted on social media lately. Plus, the former Y&R star also posted videos snuggling with Demi’s dogs, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram stories, which got people talking about the possibility of a new relationship for the “Cool For The Summer” singer and the Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor.

Max also posted a shirtless photo of himself to Instagram with a telling caption.

“When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay. Have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, and laughter,” wrote the actor along with a heart emoji.

Demi quickly replied in the comments section letting her guest know that his shirtless state was fine with her.

Perhaps another clue was a meme that Max shared a few days back that showed two people wearing masks and kissing. It said, “when love is real, it finds a way.” They also both shared the same meditation on Instagram earlier this week.

The online flirtation came about a week after Demi and Max were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles, US Weekly reported.

While the coronavirus pandemic does not seem like an ideal time to start a new relationship, it looks like Demi and Max have managed to figure out a way to make it work, including staying at her place together.

Demi’s last relationship with model Austin Wilson ended a few weeks after they made things public last year. Then, in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer noted that she’s been single and loving herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while, but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Demi told the talk show host. “I have to fight those battles on my own, and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

So far, there are no specific details about how or when Demi, who is 27 and Max, who is 28, met, but it seems they met a few weeks ago. Despite the craziness in the world, it looks like they have been able to make the most of the COVID-19 shutdown by spending all this time at home alone together.