Abby Dowse Shows Off Peachy Backside In Impossibly Tiny Red Thong

Social media star Abby Dowse sent hearts racing around the world on Wednesday, March 25, after she posted a new Instagram snapshot that left little to the imagination. The blond beauty shared the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands of fans within minutes.

The Australian model was photographed indoors from her side — putting her booty on full display — as she posed provocatively while on her knees on the floor. She rested her arms on the white couch behind her as she propped her backside out. She pouted for the camera and stared directly in the lens as her hair was styled in a bun that sat at the top of her head. Abby rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, including foundation, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, pink lipstick and eyeliner. However, it was the beauty’s vibrant bra-and-panty set that took center stage in the shot as it did not do much to conceal her enviable figure.

The hottie’s bra, which was red, featured straps that went down her back and looked to be padded as it drew attention to her figure. Despite Abby not facing the camera from the front, viewers could still see some of her voluptuous assets, as some cleavage spilled out of the undergarment.

Abby paired the lingerie top with a matching thong that provided just minimal coverage as it practically exposed her entire peachy derriere. As the briefs’ straps were high-waisted, they also drew eyeballs to the stunner’s tiny and flat core.

The bombshell revealed in the post that the lingerie set was from Lounge, an online clothing brand.

Abby finished the look off with a pair of silver large hoop earrings and a bracelet on her left wrist, as well as a red bandana that she tied around her head.

Abby captioned the sizzling snap with three red heart emoji.

The racy snap was met with instant support from fans and amassed more than 5,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of going live. More than 200 followers also quickly took to the comments section to shower Abby with compliments on the revealing outfit and her killer physique.

“Delicious and delightful, Abby,” one user commented.

“Oh boy, lady in red,” a second fan added.

“Stunning curves,” a third fan chimed in.

“The brightest star in a very dark world,” a fourth user asserted.

