Andy Cohen Struggling With Being Separated From His Toddler After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

'I can't see him, which is the very worst part,' said Andy Cohen of his young son.

Andy Cohen is struggling with having to be separated from his toddler son Benjamin Allen Cohen in wake of his own positive coronavirus diagnosis. On Tuesday, Cohen called into the SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, to discuss the struggles of not being able to see his son, according to CNN.

Cohen announced his positive coronavirus diagnosis through a post on social media on March 20. Since then he has been focusing on recovering while his son’s nanny takes on child care. While he is able to see Ben through a nanny cam, he is not able to hold him or be in the same room as him. This has proven to be the hardest part of battling this virus for him.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from videos, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part. But he’s great, and his nanny (tested) negative.”

Cohen admitted that the coronavirus has taken a toll on him saying, it is “definitely working its way through my body,” he said.

Whenever the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host starts to feel like he may be turning a corner, he realizes he still has a long way before he is full recovered.

“I have these moments every day where I’m like, ‘Oh, wait, I think I feel totally better.’ And then, like, 10 minutes later, I’m like, ‘Ughhh’,” he explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen has suspended his production of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen completely at this time. While he had been filming the show at home in an effort to avoid the spread of germs, his diagnosis made him realize he needed to focus on his recovery and pause entirely.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post.

Cohen concluded his post by thanking the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals that are putting their lives on the line right now to help take care of others throughout this crisis.

He included a serious looking selfie from the couch, in which he appeared tired and not himself.

Cohen is not the only celebrity to test positive for the virus, with Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks being among the first high profile names to go public with their diagnosis.