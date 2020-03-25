Ramona Singer Claims ‘RHONY’ Cast Couldn’t Be Themselves Around Bethenny Frankel

Ramona Singer and her co-stars were walking on eggshells during past seasons.

Ramona Singer doesn’t think Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City is a bad thing.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 24, Singer looked back on the past seasons she and her co-stars spent with the Skinnygirl mogul, explaining that because Frankel has such a big personality, the rest of the cast walked on eggshells for years.

“We all [walked] on eggshells around her,” Singer admitted. “We couldn’t really be ourselves.”

Singer and Frankel appeared alongside one another on The Real Housewives of New York City during eight of the series’ past 11 seasons and were both full-time housewives when the show began airing in March 2008. Then, in August of last year, after Frankel confirmed she would not be filming the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo reality show, Singer joined returning cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, and new cast member Leah Mob, for a new season without her longtime co-star.

Continuing on to Entertainment Tonight, Singer said Frankel’s big personality took over the room when they were together and didn’t leave much room for her and the other cast members to shine. So, now that Frankel has left the series, Singer suspects viewers will be surprised to see a different side from her and the other women.

“And listen, we still have our arguments, we still fight, but there’s a bond that’s different. There’s something so special and unique. Very unique,” Singer explained.

While Singer admitted to feeling as if she was forced to hold back during scenes with her former co-star, she went on to acknowledge the fact that Frankel was a “very strong character” of the series who was “well received by the viewers.”

Singer is the only remaining OG of The Real Housewives of New York City who has appeared on each of the show’s seasons in a full-time position.

In November of last year, after Singer attended the BravoCon event in New York City with her co-stars, The Inquisitr revealed she had slammed Frankel at the event.

After Luann de Lesseps said she and her cast mates had a “great season” coming, via Bravo, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer revealed they are both still in touch with Frankel and are on good terms with her. Then, in a clear diss, Singer revealed The Real Housewives of New York City is “better” and “stronger” without Frankel.