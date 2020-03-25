Kaley Cuoco Says She No Longer Cares About Her Appearance In ‘Quarantine’ Update

Kaley also couldn't remember if she'd showered when her husband said something about it.

Kaley Cuoco has noticed that practicing social distancing has had a profound effect on her grooming habits.

On Sunday, Kaley took to Instagram to give her fans an update on how she’s been doing as she adjusts to life in her dream home. Thanks to the stay-at-home order issued by California’s governor, she’s been spending a lot of time there as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across her state. The Big Bang Theory star got to move into her new house early when filming on her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, was suspended, and she just realized that she hasn’t worn makeup the entire time she’s been home. She spoke about this revelation during the a special “quarantine” edition of her Instagram morning show, Cup of Cuoco.

“The fact that only yesterday I thought to look for my makeup means I don’t care about my appearance,” Kaley said.

The actress went on to say that she didn’t think that she’d showered the night before she filmed her show, even though she had visited her horses earlier that day. According to Kaley, her husband, fellow equestrian Karl Cook, reminded her that she’d been hanging out in the barn.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah. What’s your point?'” Kaley recalled saying.

Later on, she revealed that Karl also dropped a hint that he thought she was being a little too lax with her appearance at home.

“I’m living as if no one is ever going to see me again,” Kaley said. “It’s like I’ve lost the will to try. Karl’s like, ‘You know, I can see you.'”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley orders so many comfy nightgowns and nightshirts from Amazon that Karl has quipped that she considers the garments some of her “essentials.”

Kaley said that she feels like she doesn’t have the will to do much of anything “other than drink” during these trying times. She confessed that she’s even let the length of her toenails get out of hand. However, she noted that she’s not the only one whose grooming habits have changed as women around the globe practice social-distancing.

“We’re going to start seeing what everyone truly looks like,” Kaley remarked. “I mean, no one’s getting their lashes done, nails, hair color.”

The athletic actress stated that it’s also been hard for her to get motivated to exercise now that she can’t take classes, because she needs someone “yelling” at her. Thankfully, her beloved rescue dogs have been keeping her somewhat active due to their daily walks.

Luckily for Kaley, her pups also don’t care about the amount of effort that she puts into the way she looks. And while she’s doing her part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding contact with other people, Kaley has increased her contact with canines. As reported by The Sun, the animal lover is now fostering a senior chihuahua named Dumpy.