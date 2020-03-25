Brazilian Stunner Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Curves In Lime Green Thong Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima gave her Instagram fans and followers something to look at on Tuesday, March 24, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a barely there bikini that put her signature curves front and center.

The Brazilian bombshell posed on a balcony as she leaned against the black railing. She had her back to the camera, making her toned derriere take center stage. Bruna looked over her left shoulder at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. An open field extended in the background, with a lone palm tree in the frame, closer to the balcony. The model didn’t add a geotag to reveal her location in this photo.

Bruna wore a two-piece bathing suit in a bright lime green color that popped against the model’s sun-kissed skin and light hair shade. Her bikini top featured spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and another one that wrapped around her torso, tying in the back. The front of the top wasn’t clearly visible, though its side view showed it had a classic triangle cut.

On her lower body, Bruna had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, leaving her wide hips on display. The suit also boasted a minuscule thong bottoms that bared her toned booty.

In her caption, Bruna revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand whose marketing strategy to team up with influencers and models is well known. As she notes in her Instagram bio, Bruna represents the label as a model and ambassador, which means she often rocks Fashion Nova outfits in her posts.

Bruna wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down. Her straight strands fell like a curtain against her back, framing her face. The South American beauty opted to wear a touch of makeup, including pink lipstick and black mascara.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 124,000 likes and upwards of 205 comments, proving to be quite popular with many of her 3.6 million followers.

“Stop doing this to us,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beauty Queen!!” replied another fan, including a face blowing a heart kiss, a kiss mark, a bikini and a green heart at the end of the comment.

“[O]mg so insane,” a third user chimed in, adding three heart-eyes emoji after the words.