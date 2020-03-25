Spring Breaker Brady Sluder Apologizes For On Air Comment Saying Coronavirus Won’t Stop Him From Partying

'I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of,' says a young spring breaker who went viral for his comments that trivialized the coronavirus.

A young spring breaker from Ohio, Brady Sluder, is apologizing for his viral on-air comments that trivialized the coronavirus. During a TV interview with CBS, Sluder defended his decision to continue partying and enjoying spring break in Miami, Florida, despite the calls for social distancing, according to USA Today.

At the time, Sluder shrugged off the pandemic, emphasizing that he did not care whether or not he got sick. The clip of the interview was played day after day on the news, gaining significance attention and leading him to experience lots of backlash, as USA Today reported. He essentially became the poster child representing all of the young people that lined the beaches, ignoring pleas from both the CDC and the government to go home.

Sluder took to Instagram on March 22 to share his apology, explaining that he regrets his statement and intends to do better.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people I’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious.Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest.”

Sluder went on to say that he had no intention of justifying what he had done but wanted to take the time to apologize and own up to his statement. He pleaded with his followers to stay safe. He also turned off the comments on the post, likely in an effort to avoid any more hate comments that might role in.

While Sluder in particular has received a lot of condemnation for his words and actions, he is certainly not the only one who has failed to take the coronavirus seriously. Thousands of young spring breakers did not heed warnings to social distance. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some of these individuals are beginning to experience the consequences of their actions.

Reports from Tampa, Florida claimed that six college students tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from Spring Break. They will likely not be the last. Even now, many of the Florida beaches are still packed.