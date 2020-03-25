Dolly Castro Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Tight Leopard Dress With Sheer Sides

Dolly Castro showcased her curvy figure in a scandalous set of photos that had her fans buzzing. The model has been following in the footsteps of many other social media influencers, keeping social media users entertained during this crazy time in quarantine. In the brand new addition to her feed, the model sizzled in two new images that flaunted her voluptuous curves.

In the first photo in the series, she posed in front of a plain white wall, staring into the camera with her big, brown eyes. The bombshell popped her hip out, putting one hand near her face and the other at her side. The Nicaraguan beauty had her hourglass figure on full display in a tight leopard print dress that nearly pushed her cleavage up to her neck. The skimpy ensemble had black mesh paneling on each of the sides, showing her skin underneath. The straps of the outfit had a number of colorful jewels, adding a pop of color to the shot.

Castro parted her long, dark locks off to the side while most of her hair fell at her shoulders. She added a fiery application of makeup that included winged eyeliner and charcoal mascara. The stunner framed her face with blush and highlighter, adding a light gloss to her full lips. The color of her manicured nails almost matched the gorgeous brown color of her skin. She added a pair of sparkly earrings as well as a big diamond ring. The second photo in the series showed the fitness coach applying her lipstick in the mirror, showing off her remarkable figure while standing in profile.

Castro tagged her location in Orange County where she currently resides, telling fans that she is making her quarantine “sexy and spicy.” She also tagged retailer Hot Miami Styles, crediting them for the outfit. Since the update went live on the Latina beauty’s feed, it has garnered over 56,000 likes in addition to over 800 comments.

“This dress is gorgeous on you! Hope that you are your family are staying safe and healthy,” one follower raved.

“I love that your sooo Beautiful and at the same time simple BECAUSE your are classy. You dont need to try hard because you are simply YOU!,” a second follower complimented, adding a single black heart emoji.

“Smokin hot,” one more wrote with the addition of a flame and red heart emoji.

