‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React As Tom Sandoval & Schwartz Announce Donations To Staff Amid TomTom Shutdown

The Bravo besties want to help their temporarily unemployed staff.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are helping their temporarily unemployed TomTom family during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a new Instagram post, the Vanderpump Rules stars and TomTom co-owners announced that they plan to donate 100 percent of their earnings from the video-sharing site Cameo to the employees of their West Hollywood bar and restaurant, and they will match the earnings up to $10,000.

A link to the duo’s Cameo page reveals that fans can get a personalized message from the two Toms for $150. The turnaround time is listed at approximately two days.

In comments to the post, several Vanderpump Rules stars, past and present, reacted to the generous move by the Bravo veterans.

“I appreciate you guys,” wrote TomTom general manger and Vanderpump Rules newcomer Max Boyens.

“Some heroes don’t have an S on their chest, they have a T. Much respect to you both,” wrote SURver Brett Caprioni.

“This is so rad!!!! So grateful for you guys!” added co-star Dayna Kathan.

And former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee wrote, “Yes!!! Love this!”

In their Cameo spiel, the Toms revealed that they are also offering an incentive for the first 20 Cameo requests they get. The duo noted that they will be giving out exclusive autographed TomTom hats to the first 20 requesters—and the $50 hats aren’t even available at TomTom yet.

The Vanderpump Rules besties turned business partners added that they will do or say anything on the Cameo messages, although they joked that they won’t be able to kiss due to social distancing.

In a statement to Page Six, Schwartz said this charitable move was “the least” he and Tom could do for their staff during this unexpected and unprecedented crisis. The Bravo veteran said it was important to take care of their employees during this difficult time, and he credited his staff for making TomTom the hot spot that it is less than two years after it first opened.

Sandoval added that the two “love and appreciate” everyone who works at TomTom. He also noted that he has worked in restaurants his whole life and couldn’t imagine what he would have done if a crisis like this occurred when he first moved to Los Angeles.

Last week, it was announced that Lisa Vanderpump and her partners were temporarily closing TomTom, as well as nearby SUR and Villa Blanca, due to the health pandemic. The eateries will be closed until at least March 31, putting dozens of employees out of work.