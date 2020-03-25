Kelly Gale Flaunts Killer Curves In Gray Victoria’s Secret Lingerie: ‘Tb To My Favorite’

Professional model Kelly Gale appeared to have a case of nostalgia on Wednesday, March 25 as she shared a picture of herself walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The post, which the beauty shared on Instagram, quickly caught the attention of many of her 1.3 million followers as it proved to be a hit.

The photo displayed the 24-year-old Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, in a mashup of two different poses as she strutted her stuff down the runway. Kelly rocked a full face of makeup in the snap that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, a light pink lip, eyeliner and bronzer. Her long raven hair was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. However, it was the hottie’s enviable figure that literally stole the show as she displayed her killer curves in a two-piece gray bra-and-panty set that made her look heavenly.

The padded bra, which featured two elastic straps that went over Kelly’s shoulders, featured an intricate design and looked to be made of lace. The sexy garment had no problem displaying the model’s voluptuous assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The Angel matched the top with sexy panties that were low-rise and also made out of lace as they featured a frill edge. The tiny bottoms provided minimal coverage while they highlighted Kelly’s curvaceous figure and drew attention to her hips and chiseled midriff.

The look was finished off with a pair of Victoria’s Secret’s famous angel wings. The prestigious addition, which is only reserved for a select few who walk the show, featured a decadent neckline that was fringy. The wings were also designed with long-sleeves that sparkled along Kelly’s arms as they were designed with a multitude of rhinestones.

Kelly furthermore rocked an interesting pair of gray and transparent heels that featured feathers.

In the post’s caption, the model called the revered lingerie brand’s look “her favorite” out of the several she has sported over the years.

The sexy snapshot was met with instantaneous approval and positive vibes from Kelly’s fan as it amassed more than 27,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their praise for both the stunner and the outfit.

“Beautiful, hot, and slaying,” one user commented.

“So beautiful, ugh,” a second user added.

“That was such a cool and sexy outfit,” a third fan chimed in.

“Exactly how I imagine an angel to look like,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The bombshell has severed several sizzling looks on her social media account this past week. Just on March 24. Kelly stunned her fans as she sported a two-piece pink swimsuit while “chilling” on a tree, per The Inquisitr. The sexy snapshot received more than 29,000 likes.