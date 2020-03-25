Nancy Pelosi Slammed For Demanding 25 Million For House Salaries & Expenses In Coronavirus Aid Bill

House Leader Nancy Pelosi is taking criticism for her 1,119-page coronavirus bill, which reportedly contains a massive wish list that includes $25,000,000 in additional salaries and expenses for the House of Representatives.

“And Pelosi had the audacity to include $25,000,000 in additional ‘Salaries & Expenses’ for the House in her bill,” tweeted conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “Shameful.”

Conservative journalist Stephen L. Miller also expressed dismay with Pelosi’s controversial wishlist.

“Nancy Pelosi is *actually* doing what the media and Democrats accused McConnell of doing last week. Note the sudden lack of outrage.”

Maryland congressional candidate Nicholas Gladden accused Pelosi of focusing on her own profit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nancy Pelosi’s push for $25 million for additional salaries and expenses to the House of Representatives is disgusting,” he tweeted.

The criticism comes after the White House was reported to have reached a deal with the Senate for a $2 trillion coronavirus bill, which includes cash payments to Americans. Although Pelosi acknowledged that the legislation would help American workers, NBC News reported that she did not explicitly say whether she would support it.

“This bipartisan legislation takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people,” she said in a statement.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action.”

Nancy Pelosi’s “coronavirus” bill includes, among other things: ????$33M for NOAA

????$100M for NASA

????$278M for IRS

????$100M for Construction & Environmental Compliance

????$35M for the Kennedy Center

????$300M for Migration & Refugee Assistance

????Tax credits for wind & solar energy pic.twitter.com/y0pzcJ1EEp — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 24, 2020

As reported by Bizpac Review, Pelosi allegedly adjourned the House on Wednesday after just three minutes and claimed there is “no way” to pass the aid bill the same day. The 79-year-old politician said the proposal meets some of the demands proposed by Democrats but stopped short of providing a timeline for passing the bill should it pass the Senate.

Conversely, Republican Sen. Martha McSally recently introduced legislation that would put the Senate’s pay on hold until the upper chamber passes a coronavirus aid bill, which has been held up due to partisan clashes, The Hill reported. McSally expressed her belief that Senators should not be rewarded for failing to ensure that workers and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic receive financial assistance amid the current crisis.

The $2 trillion stimulus package that is reportedly supported by the White House and the Senate includes a one-time check of $1,200 for all Americans making $75,000 or less. In addition, it includes $500 billion for corporate loans and $367 billion for small businesses.

The deal, which is allegedly the most extensive rescue package in the history of the country, was reportedly praised by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. However, it has received pushback from progressive lawmakers like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.