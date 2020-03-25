Natalie Roser Shows Off Pert Derrière In White Swimsuit & High Heels

Natalie Roser took to Instagram to share another sexy series of images that showed her clad in a tiny white swimsuit. The model has been getting creative in recent days, trying to keep her followers entertained while she is quarantined in the comfort of her own home. The latest addition to her page included two new images, both in black and white.

In the first photo in the series, the Aussie bombshell stood confidently on a table in her living room. Raising her arms up to the sky, Roser posed in profile, giving fans a good look at her gorgeous, perfectly curled tresses. The 29-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a white one-piece swimsuit that showed a hint of sideboob as well as her long and lean legs. The back of the suit tucked into her bottom, exposing her pert derrière for viewers. She completed the look with a pair of high black heels, elongating her already tall 5’11” frame.

In the second photo in the series, the bikini model put her hands on her hips, striking another bold pose. She looked off into the distance while she stood on the same sturdy wood table. Her home featured floor to ceiling windows, bringing a ton of sunlight into the room. Only the side profile of her face was on display, but it looked like she was wearing a little bit of mascara. In the caption of the post she simply wrote “iso,” which fans can assume is short for isolation.

The update has been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of praise from her fans, garnering over 21,000 likes in addition to more than 300 comments. Most followers commented on the post to rave over her figure, while many others made their opinions known in emoji instead.

“Dang! Those legs go forever! Absolutely stunning!!” one follower commented, adding series of flame emoji to their comment.

“You would have looked just as good without the heels, love how tall you are!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Gorgeous!!! Now I know what that table is for!!!” remarked a third fan, including a number of flame emoji with their comment.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the 29-year-old showed her fans another quarantine post, that time balancing a book on her head. In the set of four photos, she showcased her enviable figure in a tiny yellow bikini and appeared to be having a blast as she was grinning from ear to ear in each of the photos.