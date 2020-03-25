Jackie Janzer Stuns In A White Crop Top And Red Shorts In New Instagram Selfie

Austrian model Jackie Janzer, who is known on Instagram as Jackie Bla Bla, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new sexy snapshot.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Wednesday, March 25, the model could be seen rocking a white crop top that she paired with skimpy red shorts to infuse her casual style and sexiness. The risque ensemble allowed the hottie to show off her bare midriff as well as a glimpse of her toned legs.

The hottie not only flaunted her enviable figure in the snap but she also put her famous tattoos on full display.

In terms of makeup, Jackie decided to go with her signature style and opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, nude blush-on, brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She side-swept her highlighted tresses and allowed them to fall over her left shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna in Austria. To pose for the picture, the brunette beauty stood in her room against the background of her bed. She ran her fingers through her hair, looked at the camera of her phone, sexily puckered her lips, tilted her head and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Jackie used several hashtags to wish her fans a nice day. Within 14 hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 22,000 likes, while fans also awarded the snap with 730-plus comments in which they appreciated the model for her natural beauty as well as her casual style. Such a volume of interest shows that Jackie is very popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that many of her hot pics go viral.

“Good morning, lovely. I hope your day goes well. Stay safe and healthy,” one of her fans commented on the snap. In response, Jackie thanked the fan and wished him the same.

“You are the most amazing, beautiful, and perfect-looking woman in the whole wide world,” another user chimed in.

“My stunning Alpine beauty. I love you so much. Stay indoors and stay safe,” a third user wrote.

“Wow, you are so sexy and gorgeous, Jackie. You look amazing in these shorts. I give you a perfect 10 for this hot pic,” a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s attire.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue and Daisy Darling.