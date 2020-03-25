Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Bright Orange Bikini For New Lower Body Workout Video

Ainsley Rodriguez showed off her chiseled physique on Instagram on Wednesday as she powered through a lower-body workout. The Miami-based model rocked an orange bikini in the latest video series of the post as she used an exercise band to train her legs and glutes.

She started the workout with a series of single-leg glute bridges. For this exercise, she leaned back against a wooden stool and kept her knees and hips raised. With the exercise band placed above her knees, she raised one leg and thrust her hips upward before lowering them to complete one repetition.

In the next video, she moved on to doing brisk lateral alternating step-ups with the band around her ankles. Crouched crab walks followed which required her to take large lateral steps while holding a squat position.

The brunette beauty completed some squat jumping jacks after that. These were just like regular jacks but she bent her knees for a squat every time she landed, criss crossing her feet after each repetition.

In the fifth and final video in the series, Ainsley held a squat against a wooden pillar and then spread her knees repeatedly. She kept her arms raised in front of her and placed the band on her upper thighs. The move resembled the exercise one would do when using a hip abductor machine.

In her caption, Ainsley instructed viewers to do each exercise for 45 secs for four sets. Describing the workout as “efficient,” she also warned them against underestimating how challenging the circuit is designed to be.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times so far and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gave Ainsley lots of praise.

“The last video is my favorite,” one person wrote. “You can see the muscles working. The human body is an amazing design.”

“Beautifull Body…Beautiful face…Beautiful Soul,” another added before including a heart and praying hands emoji to their comment.

“Ma’am you have THE perfect body. My hat’s off to you for all the hard work, discipline and dedication you put into it!!!” a third fan gushed.

“Always beautiful my lovely friend…be safe, stay healthy,” a fourth remarked.

Ainsley has been posting lots of home workouts of late as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep gyms closed around the world. In one of her previous videos, she also used a yellow exercise band to perform various types of squats in what appeared to be her living room. The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 600 Instagram users have commented on it.