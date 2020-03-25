Arianny Celeste Takes Sizzling Selfie In Lace-Up Bikini At Home

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling post, a selfie she took while staying at home in self-isolation. The brunette bombshell cheekily included the location “Quarantine 2020” in the geotag of the post.

The stunner posed on her bed, which was covered in all kinds of textiles including a furry throw blanket and pillows of various sizes. A large set of sliding doors or windows were visible behind her, filling the space with natural light.

Despite being inside, Arianny had on a skimpy bikini that showcased her curves. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Arianny has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and referenced her unusual choice of attire in the caption of the post.

The bikini top she wore was a standard black, but it had three grommets along each side and a lace-up detail that added an extra bit of edge to the look. The swimsuit top flaunted her ample cleavage and sculpted shoulders.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a high-waisted style, sitting right at her natural waist and emphasizing her hourglass physique. The bottoms likewise had a lace-up detail incorporating grommets that made for a unique look.

The brunette beauty wore a pair of black rimmed glasses, and her lips were slightly parted as she posed for the selfie. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with just a hint of gloss on her lips and bold brows. She had a few gold rings on the hand that was holding the cell phone, but no additional accessories beyond those.

Arianny’s toned legs were on full display in the look, although one of her legs was tucked underneath as she sat on the bed. Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 18,200 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section as well, and the post received 208 comments from her fans.

“You are goals,” one fan said.

“You are so beautiful as always gorgeous eyes,” another fan added.

“Too scrumptious for words,” one follower said, and included a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Ok obsessed,” another commented.

Arianny has been using her time at home to take plenty of sizzling shots and engage with her eager audience. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a close-up snap that highlighted her cleavage. She accompanied the picture with a caption that instructed her fans to ask her whatever they wanted in the comments section of the post.