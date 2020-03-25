Nata Lee Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Impossibly Tiny Orange Thong

Internet sensation Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” caught the attention of fans around the world after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself on social media on Wednesday, March 25. The blond bombshell shared the sexy post with her 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old beauty was photographed indoors by Aleksandr Mavrin, a professional photographer and videographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. She posed inside of a bathroom as she faced away from the camera — giving users a view of her side profile — and tugged on her medium-length platinum blond locks with both of her hands. It was difficult to discern if Nata was wearing makeup but she appeared fresh-faced. What stole the show, however, was the stunner’s enviable figure as she flaunted her killer curves in a tiny orange matching bra-and-panty set that left barely anything to the imagination.

Nata’s vibrant bra, which was padded, tied around her neck as it featured a thick band that hooked in the back. Even though the model was not facing the camera directly, her voluptuous assets were still extremely noticeable in the shot. She matched the lingerie top with minuscule thong bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they were designed with a classic Brazilian style cut. The high-waisted briefs, which featured thin side traps that highlighted Nata’s tiny midriff, also did little to conceal her bodacious derriere, putting her backside on full display for her viewers.

Nata revealed in the post that the photograph was taken in Bali.

In the post’s caption, she stated that the saucy lingerie was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with. She also advised her female followers to “stay at home and bring joy to your boyfriends” with some lingerie. She further insisted they watch tv, make pasta and “overall be positive.”

The racy snapshot was met with instant support from thousands of fans and garnered more than 204,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. More than 1,700 followers also showered the model with compliments and approval in the comments section.

“So beautiful, oh my,” one user commented.

“I just love you in tangerine,” a second user added.

“You are incredible,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Nata has served several smoking-hot looks this past week on social media. Just on March 24, she again put her famous booty on full display in a pair of skintight gray pants as she posed outdoors in Abu Dhabi, per The Inquisitr. The post received more than 322,000 likes.