Haley Kalil Sizzles In Wet Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms In Sexy Beach Snap

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil‘s latest Instagram update saw her looking sexy while flaunting her fabulous figure on the beach. In the post, the beauty wore a soaking wet crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while she soaked up the sun.

While the beauty did not offer any details about the photo, it might have been from a previous photoshoot with Sports Illustrated for the magazine’s famous swimsuit issue, as she mentioned the brand in her caption. The photo also appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap, as a photographer could be seen taking her picture.

The model’s top was a cream color. It featured off-she-shoulder long sleeves and a low-cut neck that flashed quite a bit of her cleavage. It was also cinched down the middle front with a string that was tied into a loopy bow at the bottoms of her breasts. The skimpy number was also wet, which caused the fabric to cling to her skin, showing off the curve of her bustline. Her bottoms were a powder blue color.

Haley was leaning on both of her hands and one knee with her other leg extended behind her. Waves lapped around her hads, which were buried in sand. The pose accentuated her slim waist and the curve of her hip. The stunner’s chiseled abs were also on display as she held her upper body up. Her long, lean leg was also prominent in the photo. She wore a big smile on her face as she looked at the camera and tossed her wet hair over one shoulder. Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the outside light.

In the caption, Haley plugged a live session that Sports Illustrated was going have later on Wednesday afternoon. She did not say what the session would be about, but urged her fans to check it out.

Some of her fans indicated that they would watch the session, while others simply doled out the compliments.

“I’ll def [sic] try! You sure do brighten up dreary boring days,” one Instagram user told her.

“So beautiful,” wrote a second admirer.

“I swear you’re always serving looks,” commented a third follower.

Haley seems to trying to make the most out of her self-quarantine time by sharing some funny content on social media since she quarantined herself. One update was a comical Instagram versus reality post. Earlier in the week, she shared a video that saw her dancing in a black thong bikini.