Randall Emmett Reveals Tom Schwartz Screwed Him At Jax Taylor’s Wedding, Warns Payback Is A ‘B***h’

Tom Schwartz made a mistake ahead of Jax Taylor's wedding.

Randall Emmett was screwed before Tom Schwartz ahead of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding last June.

Following last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, which featured the couple saying, “I do,” while surrounded by their family, friends, and co-stars, Emmett addressed a moment that wasn’t seen on the show during an episode of his and Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall,

“[Schwartz] f**ked me bad. And Schwartz, you know that I don’t call people out because you guys are all my friends but you f**ked me,” Emmett said on the March 25 episode.

According to Emmett, he didn’t want to get ready in a room with 16 other people and told Schwartz to send him a text message to let him know when the rest of the wedding party was headed downstairs to take photos. In response, Schwartz assured Emmett that he would contact him once everyone was ready but when the time came, Schwartz did no such thing and shortly after the group began taking pictures, Emmett got a “whacko text” from Kent, who wanted to know why Emmett was missing from the group.

Then, after Kent informed him that he couldn’t have been late because he hadn’t yet received a phone call or text message from Schwartz, Kent “basically kicked in” the door of his room and demanded he get downstairs for photos.

“I feel horrible because I would never be late for something like that. That’s an important thing,” he insisted.

After quickly confronting Schwartz about why he failed to let him know that everyone was ready, Schwartz told him he “forgot.”

As the episode continued, Emmett shared a message to Taylor and warned Schwartz that he would soon get revenge.

“You’re wedding was very important to me. You know that. I love you. Schwartz, I’m coming for you. Payback is a b***h,” he stated.

In a prior report shared by The Inquisitr, it was noted that Emmett and Kent were forced to postpone their own wedding, which was set to take place on April 18 in Newport Beach, California, due to the growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement to Page Six last week, Emmett and Kent said that while they were saddened to be postponing the upcoming event to a future date in July, they felt it was the right thing to do to ensure the safety and health of their family members and other guests.