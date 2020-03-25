Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease A Shocker Ahead For Nina & Viewers

General Hospital spoilers have seemed to suggest in recent days that Nina may soon learn the identity of her biological daughter at last. Fans have plenty of theories about where this storyline is headed, but actress Cynthia Watros says she thinks that the reveal will come as a big surprise to everybody.

The mystery regarding who Nina’s daughter is has been hanging overhead for quite some time now. At various times, General Hospital spoilers have led viewers to believe that Willow will turn out to be Nina’s child. At other times, Nelle seemed a likely candidate. At times, fans even spun a theory that perhaps Sasha would somehow be related to Nina after all, given how closely she resembles Obrecht’s daughter Britt.

Although the storyline seemed to have been dismissed for a while, all signs point toward this becoming a hot topic again in the coming weeks.

Watros, who took over the role of Nina a few months ago, chatted with TV Insider about what’s ahead. She couldn’t reveal anything too specific, but she did share an interesting tidbit that could spark some new theories.

The actress says that she has read some of what General Hospital fans have been speculating. Watros says she loves all of it, and she knows viewers are in different camps in terms of their theories regarding the identity of Nina’s daughter.

Nina is struggling to fill Maxie's shoes, West Coast. How desperate is she to get Crimson back on its feet?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/lYS6Q1nVGD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 24, 2020

Whatever it is that the General Hospital writers have in mind, Watros is apparently looped in, at least to some extent.

“I do know some things, which of course, I can’t share. I think that everyone is going to be extremely shocked [when the truth comes out]. Let’s leave it at that,” Watros teases.

Can the writers really manage to surprise viewers with the reveal of Nina’s daughter at this point? After all of this buildup, it certainly seems that Nina’s daughter will need to turn out to be someone already known to fans of General Hospital. Spoilers so far haven’t really pointed to anybody other than Nelle or Willow in any truly significant way, and neither of those would come as a major shocker to fans.

Regardless of which way this storyline is going to veer, it does seem as if significant developments are probably coming not too far down the road. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle will begin working for Nina, taking Maxie’s place. In addition, Willow has been talking with Nina as well as her mother Harmony in recent episodes, putting her in the thick of the action as well. Whichever way this heads, fans are definitely ready for answers.