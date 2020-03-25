WWE Network Offering Free Content To Non-Subscribers – Every Past ‘WrestleMania’ Included

If you're looking for something to do during the quarantine, you now have a lot of wrestling to watch for free.

So many people have been stuck inside with nothing to do during the coronavirus outbreak, and it has made it truly difficult to pass the time without constant worrying. Movie studios have been streaming new content early to help cure boredom, and it has led WWE to jump in with a contribution of their own. The WWE Network is offering a lot of free content to non-subscribers for a limited time, and that includes every single one of the 35 past WrestleMania events.

Live television events have been taking place in empty arenas, and that will be the case with the biggest pay-per-view of the year. While fans are waiting for WrestleMania 36 next weekend, the WWE Network is hoping that giving free access to non-subscribers will bring about more of those willing to pay for future content.

For a limited time, the free past events available on the WWE Network is extensive and goes back decades. Fans can enjoy every single WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and episodes of brand new shows such as Broken Skull Sessions and WWE Ruthless Aggression per the official website of WWE.

This is an excellent move by WWE that gives people so much to do while they are stuck indoors and not able to venture out into the world. The COVID-19 outbreak has wrestling fans wondering what to do as empty arena shows and live event cancellations take away from the enjoyment of it all.

Now, they can relive some of the greatest moments from wrestling history without having to pay a single cent for it.

So, what can you watch for FREE starting today on @WWENetwork? EVERY @WrestleMania ever, PLUS… pic.twitter.com/HsfhsMOaIo — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 23, 2020

Vince McMahon and company have made this move for several reasons and each of them makes a lot of sense. First of all, they’re hoping that this will bring about more subscribers to the WWE Network who will always want to have access to this kind of content and new events. It also gives a huge group of people something to do in a trying time when they are struggling to find even the slightest bit of entertainment.

Those watching the free access must not forget that this is only for a limited time and events such as WrestleMania 36 won’t be available to them unless they pay. It’s a good way to give fans a preview of what is available to watch all the time and how good it will be even when not stuck inside for weeks.

Companies are doing whatever they can to help in a time when the coronavirus has altered the lives of many. Knowing that numerous events have been canceled or severely modified, WWE felt as if they needed to give something back and do their part. Free content and access for non-subscribers of WWE Network isn’t only a welcome gift to the wrestling fan base, but it’s a good business sense to bring in more paying customers.