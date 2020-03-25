Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi stunned thousands of fans on social media after she shared both a beautiful and revealing snapshot of herself on Wednesday, March 25. The model took to Instagram to share the photo with her 2 million followers.

The 22-year-old beauty, who is of Italian and Cuban descent, radiated as she was photographed outdoors. She sat poolside on the ground with her legs partly in the water as a lush scenery filled the background behind her. Isabella was smiling widely in the photo while she looked away from the camera’s lens. She lifted both her hands up to her long highlighted blond hair, which was styled pin-straight, as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. The stunner rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, a bold smoky eye, a light brown lipstick, and both bronzer and blush. What took center stage, though, was Isabella’s killer physique as she flaunted her body in a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

The hottie’s swimwear top tied around her neck and was designed with triangular cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and some underboob. Furthermore, as the revealing bikini was an eye-catching orange color, it drew even more attention to Isabella’s voluptuous figure.

The bombshell matched the top with an equally revealing pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs featured extremely thin, transparent side strings that Isabella had raised up to her waist, highlighting her toned core. The swimsuit bottoms were also cut in a classic Brazilian style that did not leave much to the imagination as it displayed her curvaceous hips.

The beauty finished the poolside look off with a number of accessories that included a watch, a name-plate necklace, earrings, and a belly-button ring.

Isabella did not reveal where the sexy snapshot was taken, but she did state that the bathing suit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand that she is partnered with.

“Smile more baby,” the model wrote in the post’s caption for her followers.

The post was met with instant approval from fans and amassed more than 18,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments and praise.

“That smile, you’re so unbelievably sweet, gorgeous, and sexy, it should be illegal,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful and charming,” a second fan added.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“Love your smile,” a fourth fan asserted.

The babe has shared several sizzling snaps on her Instagram this week, sending her fans into a frenzy. Just on March 24, she put her enviable figure on full display in a scandalous gold two-piece bikini that provided just minimal coverage, per The Inquisitr. The racy snap received more than 89,000 likes.