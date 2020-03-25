Saweetie Wears White Crop Top & Jeans For Latest Update: ‘Icylicious’

Saweetie took to Twitter to share two new photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that was low-cut. The item of clothing had short sleeves and displayed her decolletage and stomach. Across the garment had the word “icylicious” written across it. Saweetie paired the ensemble with loose-fitted ripped jeans and opted for large hoop earrings as accessories. She sported her long dark curly hair up in a high ponytail which she pushed over to one side. She tied her locks up with a hair tie that had two large pink pom-poms attached to it. The “Icy Grl” songstress opted for long white pointy acrylic nails and black mascara.

In the two images, Saweetie appeared to be kneeled-down.

In one shot, she placed both hands behind her and pouted directly at the camera lens.

In the other pic, she raised one arm and showed off her long nails. Saweetie tilted her head over the right slightly and looked at the camera with a fierce expression.

For her caption, she wrote “icylicious” with the flamingo emoji.

Underneath her tweet, she told fans that her “glam” was done by herself. The rapper didn’t state what makeup she used on her face. However, Saweetie recently just dropped her own collection with Morphe.

In the span of 12 hours, her upload racked up more than 6,600 retweets and over 49,500 likes, proving to be popular 403,000 followers. The “Up Now” entertainer received 140 replies from passionate fans.

“Sis NEVER misses a beat, even on quarantine,” one user wrote.

“U don’t even have to glam up… u too pretty,” another devotee shared.

“YOU LOOK SO BOMB,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“I’m so proud of you babes! I can remember when your first official project came out and it is so refreshing to see you succeed,” a fourth admirer commented.

Saweetie is no stranger to impressing fans with her social media content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went to Instagram to share a selfie she took in the mirror during quarantine. While taking the photo, Saweetie stunned in a cropped red sweater made out of soft velvet material. She paired the look with ripped jeans and opted for long white pointy acrylic nails. Saweetie accessorized with numerous necklaces and large hoop earrings. She sported lavender gray shoulder-length hair which looked incredible on her and opted for a glossy lip and black mascara for the occasion.