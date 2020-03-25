‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Randall Emmett Explains How He Ended Up In Bed With Beau Clark

The two men were seen in bed together during last week's episode.

Randall Emmett and Beau Clark were seen spending time in bed together during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and while chatting with fiancee Lala Kent on their podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, on Tuesday, March 25, Emmett opened up about the moments that led up to the hilarious on-screen moment.

While looking back on the day of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, which took place at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, Emmett said Kent woke him up at 9 a.m. to inform him that he needed to vacate their room because the women of Cartwright’s bridal party would be getting ready there.

“You had volunteered our suite to the bridal, get ready room, or something,” Emmett recalled. “What am I supposed to do from 9 to 5:30? Steam clean the clothes?”

According to Emmett, he was pissed, mainly due to the fact that the wedding wasn’t set to start until 5:30 p.m. and he had nothing to do until then.

After questioning Kent about where he was supposed to go, Emmett ventured downstairs, where he ran into Clark, who is currently engaged to marry their other Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder. While Emmett noted that Bravo made it look as if he and Clark enjoy watching the X Games in bed together for no reason, he explained that he and Clark simply wanted to hide out from the cameras for a while and enjoy some downtime.

After Clark suggested they go to his room because there wasn’t anyone there, Emmett agreed and off they went.

“We went to his room and hid. I got five hours to just veg out, watch TV, do emails, just catch up,” Emmett explained.

At the time, Emmett didn’t seem to think much of the time he spent in Clark’s room but after last week’s episode aired, the time he spent with Clark began circling on social media with many fans commenting on their bromance.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Emmett was featured as a groomsman in Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding while Kent was one of Cartwright’s bridesmaids.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett revealed on Give Them Lala… with Randall that he had a great time at Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding while saying that the event was “so much fun” and a great representation of his close friend and his wife.

“It was a beautiful day and two people who love each other very much.” he shared. “It really [rang] true to them.”