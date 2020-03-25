Genesis Lopez Shows Off Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snap

Miami-based stunner Genesis Lopez took to her Instagram page Tuesday, March 24, to upload a smoking hot snapshot that made her fans go wild. In the update, the 26-year-old model sported skimpy black lingerie that showcased her incredibly toned body.

In the new snap, Genesis was seen standing against a white wall in her ultra-revealing attire. She posed with her hip angling to the side, as she cupped her voluptuous chest, showing a generous amount of cleavage. Her eyes were closed, but she smiled when the photo was taken. Nothing else was seen in the background, other than a door.

The sports-style bra boasted tiny spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that showed off her ample decolletage. The undergarment was seemingly non-padded, but thanks to its dark color, her nipples weren’t visible underneath it.

She wore matching undies that were just as revealing. Its tiny straps sat high on her curvy hips. Fans couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach and rock-hard abs, which Genesis managed to maintain even while at home — which comes to no surprise as the hottie has always been a fitness enthusiast.

The Bang Energy model kept her look simple and wore no jewelry, however, she sported minimal makeup that included darkened eyebrows and thick, faux lashes. She left her highlighted tresses down and tossed to one side of her shoulder, seemingly unstyled.

In the caption, Genesis mentioned how she struggles about not consuming “all the snacks” at home. She then asked her fans how they have been keeping themselves busy during the quarantine period.

The new upload received more than 93,000 likes and an upward of 1,100 comments within the first 20 hours of being posted on the popular social media site. Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to drop praises on her stunning figure, while some answered her question. Other admirers expressed their admiration through a trail of emoji.

“You are so hot and gorgeous! That new Animal Crossing game has been keeping me busy,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Wow, this photo is everything. I’ve been playing Xbox and smoking. I have also been working out at home. Trying to stay sane,” another fan wrote.

“You’re so lean. Omg! You look so amazing! I am doing my workout and meditation, but I eat too many snacks. Stay safe, gorgeous,” a third social media admirer chimed in, adding a mix of emoji.

“I admire your hard work. Your body is unbelievable. While I just eat all the food at home,” a fourth Instagrammer added.