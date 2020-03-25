Floyd Cardoz Dead, ‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Dies Of Coronavirus At 59

Chef Floyd Cardoz has died of COVID-19, as reported by Indian media outlet Scroll.in. Cardoz, known for appearing on Top Chef Masters, was 59.

Cardoz was the co-owner of two restaurants in India, The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, both located in Mumbai. Both restaurants’ respective websites list him as the culinary director. Hunger Inc, the parent company of both restaurants, released a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.”

Cardoz had shared a selfie from a hospital bed a week ago, apologizing for “causing undue panic.”