Floyd Cardoz Dead, ‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Dies Of Coronavirus At 59

Chef Floyd Cardoz has died of COVID-19, as reported by Indian media outlet Scroll.in. Cardoz, known for appearing on Top Chef Masters, was 59.
Cardoz was the co-owner of two restaurants in India, The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, both located in Mumbai. Both restaurants’ respective websites list him as the culinary director. Hunger Inc, the parent company of both restaurants, released a statement.
“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.”
Cardoz had shared a selfie from a hospital bed a week ago, apologizing for “causing undue panic.”
View this post on Instagram
Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt