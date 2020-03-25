Floyd Cardoz Dead, ‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Dies Of Coronavirus At 59

Chef Floyd Cardoz with kerala style banana leaf salmon from Paowalla at the 2016 New York Taste.
Brian Ach / Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz has died of COVID-19, as reported by Indian media outlet Scroll.in. Cardoz, known for appearing on Top Chef Masters, was 59.

Cardoz was the co-owner of two restaurants in India, The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, both located in Mumbai. Both restaurants’ respective websites list him as the culinary director. Hunger Inc, the parent company of both restaurants, released a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.”

Cardoz had shared a selfie from a hospital bed a week ago, apologizing for “causing undue panic.”