Olivia Culpo Shows Off Major Underboob, Killer Abs In Pink Chanel Crop Top & Skirt

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse of one of her favorite outfits. In a series of throwback photos on her feed, the beautiful model enjoyed some time outdoors as she rocked an incredibly tiny, pink Chanel outfit that left little to the imagination.

The photos appeared to be taken by paparazzi and showed Olivia walking down a boardwalk and talking to someone off-camera. She appeared to be in a park somewhere, as pedestrians could be seen biking down the boardwalk, which was lined with green trees. It didn’t seem to be a particularly sunny day, but that didn’t stop Olivia from showing off some major skin in her casual yet sexy outfit.

Olivia’s look included a pink cropped T-shirt covered in the Chanel logo. The tee appeared to be rolled up slightly at the bottom, revealing that the model was not wearing a bra. Olivia’s underboob was on display in the tight-fitting top, as well as her rock-hard midsection. A hint of the model’s white, halter-style bra straps could be seen around her neck.

Olivia paired the top with a matching, low-waisted mini skirt that showed off her long, lean legs. Beneath the skirt, the straps of Olivia’s white underwear could be seen sticking out above her hips. The high-cut undies drew attention to her hourglass figure as she moved in the shots.

Olivia finished off the look with a pair of white slides on her feet. She accessorized with a pink and black shoulder bag, as well as a bunch of silver jewelry, including earrings, bracelets, and rings. Olivia rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a pink color on her full lips. Her long, brown locks were pulled into a tight ponytail behind her head.

Olivia held her phone and an iced coffee in her hands as she walked and chatted. In two of the photos, the skirt appeared to be riding up a bit, exposing even more of Olivia’s endless pins. She appeared to be happy and energetic.

Olivia’s post garnered more than 319,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“How are you real…” actress Sarah Hyland asked.

“YOU, THIS OUTFIT, AND EVERYTHING. Can you be anymore perfect,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“This is a new level of hot I’ve never experienced,” a third fan wrote.

Olivia always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she shared a few photos of herself snuggling up with her boyfriend in the sun as she rocked a white crop top, which her followers loved.