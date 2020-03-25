Madi Edwards Rocks High Ponytail & Flashes Abs In Beverly Hills

Madi Edwards took to Instagram earlier today to flash her enviable abs for the camera in a hot look that included a sky-high ponytail. She may have been born and raised in Australia, but the bikini model has been adapting to life in the United States quite well, and now she totally looks like a California girl.

In the bright new shot added to her page, the blond bombshell sizzled in the sun, posing outside the Cartier store in Beverly Hills. Edwards was photographed from right above her knees to well over her head. She was gazing off into the distance and wearing a pout on her face.

She added a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara that really brought out her baby blues. In addition, the bikini model added blush and bright red lipstick.

The Instagram hottie styled her long, blond locks in an incredibly high ponytail, adding curls throughout with a few pieces falling around her cheeks. She dressed to please for the shopping trip, rocking a white ribbed crop top that flaunted her trim tummy. She also included an oversized black blazer on top that draped perfectly over her body. The model included a pair of high-waisted light jeans that hugged her legs. As an accessory, the Instagram model also appeared to be holding a clutch in her hand, but only the gold strap was visible in the shot.

So far, the photo has earned over 9,000 likes as well as over 60 comments. Many fans dropped a line to tell the model to stay safe during this scary time while countless others were quick to rave over her beauty. A few more were left speechless, commenting with only flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead of words.

“Stay safe and calm in Cali, send you a virtual hug from Cobenhagen [sic] Denmark,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Where do you get all your jeans??” another Instagrammer asked.

“Such a beauty!!!” a third follower chimed in.

“You are another level of beautiful,” one more pointed out with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

Lately, the blond bombshell has been bringing her fashion A-game to social media, sharing a number of photos while wearing revealing ensembles. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the Australian stunner rocked a multicolored sweater from Tommy Hilfiger and a brown corduroy skirt. Like her recent update, that one attracted a ton of attention.