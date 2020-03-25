Colton Underwood Shows Signs Of Improvement After Taking Hydroxychloroquine For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood was prescribed hydroxychloroquine which has helped him with his battle against the coronavirus.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is finally showing signs of improvement after he was prescribed a medication called hydroxychloroquine to help him in his battle against the coronavirus. Underwood revealed his diagnosis for the virus on March 20. On March 24 he shared a video update on Instagram discussing how he is feeling now.

After days of struggling for breath, as well as symptoms of exhaustion, fever and a cough, Underwood says he feels better. In addition to hydroxychloroquine, Underwood was given a Z-Pak and an inhaler to help with his shortness of breath. He did not deny that it has been a rough journey toward recovery and was audibly still out of breath as he provided fans with an update regarding his health status. However, he is grateful that his situation was not more severe and that he was able to avoid hospitalization, he explained.

“Today, I woke up seeing light at the end of the tunnel. I had my best sleep in more than a week and feel closer to my normal self. I still have a mild cough but the aches and pains are gone. I’m just feeling grateful right now that I still have a life. I realize that my case was not as severe as others and I am lucky we managed it at home.”

He went on to thank doctors and nurses that are putting their lives on the line to help others during this difficult time. He also took the time to praise truckers, delivery works and grocery store employees all of whom are also continuing to risk their own health to ensure Americans get the products that they need.

“We’ve learned that superheroes are real, not just in the movies,” he said of these hard working people.

Underwood also thanked his girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family who have helped to treat him from their home in Huntington Beach California so that he would not have to recover alone in the hospital. He concluded with yet another plea to others to take the coronavirus seriously, practice social distancing and to do their part to avoid the spread.

“Let’s shut this thing down and put it in our rearview mirror,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood has been staying on the third floor of the Randolph’s home, separated from the rest of her family. Despite the fact that they have all been exposed, Randolph said that she nor her family members have yet exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus.