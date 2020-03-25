Charly Jordan Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Charly Jordan gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest update. The beauty looked smoking hot in her post, which saw her wearing a skimpy blue bikini.

Charly’s post consisted of three photos that showed her striking different poses by the ocean. She did not indicate where or when the pictures were taken. The skies were overcast but one thing was certain — she looked incredible.

The stunner’s bikini was made of a textured, bright blue fabric. The top featured triangle cups that revealed a good deal of her chest. The bottoms were a classic style with strings that tied on the side. Her wet hair was slicked back.

The first picture saw Charly on her knees in shallow water putting her curves on display. The snap gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage and flat abs. Her toned thighs were also prominent.

In the second image, the model stood on a rock near the shore. The shot captured her from the side at a slight angle as she tossed her hair and arched her back while bending one knee. The pose showed off her perky derrière and toned legs.

The third photo saw Charly in a flirty and fun pose. The model held her hands above her head and flashed the peace sign while sticking out her tongue. She flaunted her slender waist as she turned toward the camera.

Charly wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she plugged the visual for her single, “Blackstrap Molasses.”

The post was an instant hit, raking in more than 94,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it. Thousands of fans flocked to the comments section to gush over how hot she looked in the bikini.

“Seriously can you get any better looking? Absolutely gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“That’s a great color on you!” a second follower told her.

“I got a new screen saver…” joked a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful, Charly!!! Wow!!!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Charly has a body that was made for bathing suits. Luckily for her fans, she does not mind showing it off in a variety of swimsuits. Not too long ago, the stunner wowed her fans while taking a nature walk in the forest in a tiny red bikini.