‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Posts Tearful Reaction To Toby & Kate’s Future Plot Twist No One Saw Coming

The actress shared her reaction to the season 4 finale with fans.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us Season 4 finale,” Strangers: Part Two.”

Chrissy Metz posted her reaction to a major twist in the This Is Us season 4 finale. In the final moments of the NBC drama, it was revealed that Kate and Toby’s (Metz, Chris Sullivan) adult son Jack has a younger sister named Hailey (Adelaide Kane).

In a Twitter post, Metz posted a photo of her red-eyed, with tears streaming down her face with the caption “Spoiler alert.” The This Is Us star then quoted a line said by her TV son (Blake Stadnik) in the far future as he revealed that he has a sister.

It is clear by her photo that Metz got emotional over the fact that Jack wasn’t an only child and that Toby and Kate (presumably) expanded their family following her high-risk pregnancy and Jack’s premature birth.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Metz’ crying photo.

“Same!!!” wrote her This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore. “Tears are flowing, CM.”

“Loved that moment!” another fan wrote. “So happy you guys adopted. What a great addition to the family.”

“That was the best!!! I was so happy to see Baby Jack got a sibling!” another added.

“I didn’t see that twist coming,” a fourth fan revealed.

The big This Is Us reveal came via a scene set in the “deep” future after the present-day Damons talked about plans to adopt a second child when celebrating baby Jack’s first birthday. The episode showed future Jack and his wife Lucy (Auden Thornton ) preparing for the arrival of their first child. That’s when a previously unseen brunette museum employee showed up at the hospital, and Jack announced that she was his sister, Hailey.

This Is Us fans may recall that last season, Toby was seen with no wedding ring on his finger as he arrived at the somber Pearson family gathering. When talking about jack, Toby said “they are on their way” and fans assumed he was also talking about Kate. Now it seems possible that he may have been referring to his daughter and not his wife.

While there are still a ton of pieces to fill in in the Pearson family puzzle, viewers may get the chance to see more of grown-up Jack and Hailey Damon in the final two seasons of This Is Us.

Show creator Dan Fogelman teased that he would like to bring back the characters that we see in the far future.

“We really love the actress we found to play the daughter, Adelaide, and obviously we’ve really [fallen in love with] Blake, who plays Jack Jr,” Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter.

The This Is Us showrunner added that he hopes to continue to make people invested in the future storylines by “getting into the characters slowly.”