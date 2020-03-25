Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Pink Bikini

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, March 25, cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snaps show the digital influencer posing in front of a gray wall, decorated with a framed piece of artwork. Erica flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy, neon pink string bikini from the swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the barely-there top. The tiny two-piece also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The tattooed beauty kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only her signature silver hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose curls and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and pink lipstick.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back and placed her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, as she smiled sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by moving one of her hands to the side of her head.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. She also encouraged fans to click the link in her bio which will lead them to her Patreon account where she uploads explicit content.

Many of Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“1st. Can see more tattoos. It’s more colorful,” wrote a fan.

“2. Your eyes are so pretty!” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“Both [pictures] are wonderful @erica.fett as always you look beautiful,” said one follower.

“Both are absolutely gorgeous but you look amazing in everything babe!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram. Recently, she posted a topless picture, in which she wore a pair of orange lace underwear. That photo has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.