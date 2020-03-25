Wendy Williams Bashes Lamar Odom And His Fiancee, Sabrina Parr, For Promoting Their New Reality Show

Wendy Williams says that she wouldn’t be interested in tuning into Lamar Odom‘s new television show with his fiancee, Sabrina Parr.

The daytime talk show host has been posting videos for her show, Wendy @ Home. The YouTube series was crafted by Williams after her show, The Wendy Williams Show, was suspended due to the coronavirus. Williams shared on social media that she needed to get back to work, and has been filming episodes in her New York City apartment.

During an episode of Wendy @ Home on Tuesday, March 24, Williams discussed celebrity stories during her “Hot Topics” section, per Hollywood Life. Williams brought up Odom’s show, which is set to air on Hot New Hip Hop this Spring, in partnership For Us By Us Network. Odom and Parr recently discussed the show on his Instagram page. He was met with positive remarks from his fans regarding the show. Williams, however, expressed how she isn’t looking forward to the show airing. She also encouraged the couple not to continue promoting the reality series.

“Lamar and Sabrina, nobody care’s about y’all’s relationship,” Williams said. “Sabrina is a life coach but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct.”

Parr currently has one mugshot following a reported arrest for assault back in 2015. In addition to airing out the fitness trainer’s dirty laundry, Williams continued to discuss Odom’s past on her show. The former Laker opened up about his past addictions to drugs and sex in his 2019 book, Darkness to Light. Williams shared that she thinks Odom’s former mistakes are another reason the reality show shouldn’t exist.

“And Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,” Williams shared. “You know what, I feel dirty doing the story,” she continued after she had discussed Odom’s children.

Odom and Parr became engaged back in November 2019. Since getting together, the couple has been under scrutiny by some of their decisions. Odom’s son, Lamar Jr., even mentioned on social media how his father’s new life has had an effect on him. He claimed on his Instagram page last year that he learned his dad was engaged to Parr through social media. He also shared how his dad had changed since he and Parr got together.

Although they have received negative remarks from people who are observing their relationship, Odom and Parr seem to be excited about their new show. The series will mark Odom’s return to reality television. The basketball player and his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, had a popular E! series, Khloe and Lamar, from 2011-2012.