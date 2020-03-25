‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Postponed Wedding On Podcast as Randall Emmett Weighs In

Lala Kent couldn't hold back tears.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are both heartbroken after having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While chatting about the April 18 event, which they recently confirmed had been rescheduled, on their podcast series, Give Them Lala… with Randall, the Vanderpump Rules couple admitted to being upset about the delay of their special day while also acknowledging that there are far bigger things happening around the world as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“I’m going through my planner and I put my wedding day on April 18 in pen because I didn’t think I would need to erase it at any point,” Kent explained to her listeners during the March 25 episode.

Then, as she recalled going through her planner and erasing all of her and Emmett’s pre-wedding festivities and their upcoming honeymoon, Kent broke down in tears as her fiancé told her it was okay for her to be upset.

“It’s okay to be sad. I don’t think people realize how devastating it is for someone to have a wedding [canceled],” he explained.

According to Emmett, he feels, as the groom, that he just wants to take care of his bride, Kent. However, when it comes to Kent’s feelings, they are much different and over the past several days, Emmett has watched Kent cry on a number of occasions. Emmett also revealed that the two of them had a “cry-fest” after officially deciding to postpone the event.

As the episode continued, Kent revealed she was supposed to leave for her bachelorette celebration on Tuesdays, the day of her and Emmett’s podcast, before noting that she’s been doing her best to remember that she will eventually be walking down the aisle with Emmett, even though their special day has been delayed.

“April 18 was only special because it was the day I was going to marry you. So, no matter what day we chose, it is still going to be that way,” she told Emmett.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett confirmed their wedding had been postponed with a joint statement to Page Six last week. As fans may recall, the couple’s statement came just after their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, had spilled the beans about their postponed event on his Instagram Stories. In their statement, Kent and Emmett said that while they were obviously saddened by having to postpone the event, they felt it was in the best interest of their family and guests.