‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent And Randall Emmett React To Jax Taylor And Brittany’s ‘Beautiful’ Wedding

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were impressed with the Kentucky event.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, opened up about the recent on-camera wedding of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During the March 25 episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, Kent and Emmett looked back on their trip to Kentucky last June and said that when it came to Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, which was held at a stunning venue in Versailles, Kentucky, it was not only beautiful, but also very true to who Taylor and Cartwright are as a couple.

“It was f**king beautiful. I love when a wedding rings true to who a couple is behind closed doors and you get to see, like in their vows, their relationship comes through. Like when Brittany said, ‘You’re my lobster,'” Kent explained, giving a nod to the Friends quote Cartwright used when she said “I do” to Taylor.

According to Emmett, who admitted that he wanted to watch last week’s Vanderpump Rules episode only because he counts Taylor as one of his closest friends, he believed that each and every moment and item at Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding was representative of either Taylor or Cartwright, or who they are together.

Emmett went on to say that he appreciated seeing Taylor and Cartwright, who love each other very much, say “I do,” and noted that he had a great time at their star-studded event, which featured guests, including Lisa Vanderpump and Larry Birkhead, and was officiated by NSYNC singer Lance Bass.

“It was a beautiful day and two people who love each other very much. It was a beautiful wedding. It really rings true to them and I felt like everything about that wedding was beautiful. It was so much fun. I had the best time,” he shared.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Emmett traveled to Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding on his chartered jet with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, who Taylor and Cartwright initially thought wouldn’t be there due to the then-recent death of Vanderpump’s mom.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Taylor chatted with the Bravo Insider about Kent and Emmett’s relationship, stating that he loves them as a couple and wants them to last forever. He then said that because Kent and Emmett began dating before his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized, their relationship was “a little bit iffy” on a couple of past seasons of Vanderpump Rules.