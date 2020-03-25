Harry Styles Postpones European Concert Tour To 2021: Shares ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Harry Styles has postponed his upcoming series of European live shows titled “Love On Tour” for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former One Direction superstar was scheduled to begin a series of shows in and around Europe. These included stops in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Norway, Sweeden, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Russia, and The United Kingdom.

These dates were to be played beginning February through March of this year. The announcement of rescheduled dates was posted to the singer’s site on March 25 and stated the shows would be pushed ahead to 2021.

Harry stated in the caption of the share that although one of his great joys is performing live, he understands the worldwide health crisis and the safety of people is paramount. He is concerned for the health and well-being of everyone involved in the tour, including all those who work diligently behind-the-scenes to make the magic happen each night when the lights go down and the former teen idol takes the stage.

Postponing the dates allows fans to truly appreciate the shows the way they were meant to be enjoyed, alongside others, singing and dancing the night away.

Harry also asked his fans to take care of themselves by way of self-isolating in order to stop the spread of the disease. He then told his followers to “treat people with kindness.”

There has been no official word of the status of his summer shows, which are scheduled to begin in July in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will end in October in Mexico City, Mexico. These concerts will be supported by singers Jenny Lewis and Koffee.

The post has been liked 1,258,525 times and counting in just nine hours since it was shared. Styles has 26.7 million followers on Instagram.

Fans of the singer and songwriter who debuted his latest album Fine Line in December 2019, capping off the release with a hosting and performing gig on Saturday Night Live, are disappointed but understand that in rescheduling the shows instead of canceling, Harry is giving them a chance to really enjoy themselves at that later date.

Harry’s sister Gemma commented on her brother’s post by stating, “Proud of you and everyone who’s made the rescheduling happen.”

“Can’t wait for 2021! May everyone stay safe and be with the ones that they love,” said a fan.

“I hope the U.S. tour can continue and the virus is done and gone by then…” said a third Instagram user.

“I think United States rescheduling is probably next,” responded a fourth fan to the aforementioned comment.