Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Tight Leggings

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked workout gear that accentuated her curvaceous physique. The stunner didn’t include a geotag on her post, but appeared to be standing outside of a place of business that featured floor-to-ceiling windows.

Anastasiya rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings that clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her enviable physique. The leggings accentuated her slim waist before highlighting her sculpted, gravity-defying derriere. The leggings were black from the waist band to just below her knee, when the material featured a mesh panel that led to a patterned fabric over her toned calves.

The Russian beauty paired the leggings with a matching long-line sports bra that likewise hugged her curves. The top featured plain black fabric as a thick band along the bottom and up the back, as well as the same patterned material that was incorporated in the leggings over her calves.

Her body was positioned in a way that the front of the sports bra wasn’t visible, so fans were only able to get the slightly peek at how much cleavage was on display in the look. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Anastasiya made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The buxom bombshell wore her long locks down in a sleek style that accentuated her gorgeous ombre tresses, which transitioned from a soft brown near the roots to a platinum blond at the tips. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of plain black sneakers, and was also carrying a structured black bag rather than a gym bag. She had her phone in her opposite hand, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Though she looked ready to get active, Anastasiya still had a full face of makeup on including a soft pink hue on her lips and a subtle smoky eye in brown tones.

Her fans absolutely loved the snap, and the post received over 50,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 734 comments from her followers.

“Good morning Gorgeous,” one fan said, responding to her caption.

“Perfection,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Good morning to you. Omg you’re so unbelievably gorgeous. Love the outfit,” another follower added.

“You look so beautiful with any outfit,” one said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a sizzling Instagram video in which she showcased a beverage from Bang Energy, a company she frequently works with. Though the beverage itself was featured prominently in the clip, Anastasiya’s curves remained the focal point of the update, as the buxom bombshell rocked a skintight bodysuit that hugged every inch of her curves.