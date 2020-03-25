Donald Trump Would Blame Barack Obama If Coronavirus Led To A Massive Number Of Deaths, Psychiatrist Says

As Donald Trump grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Justin Frank, who tracked the president’s life from childhood to adulthood in Trump on the Couch, spoke to Salon about the real estate mogul’s alleged destructive behavior and its effects on the outcome of the crisis.

When Frank was pressed over whether Trump would an “emotional breakdown” over a massive loss of life from the coronavirus — much like former President Abraham Lincoln’s guilt over the Civil War deaths — Frank was adamant that this would not be the case.

“No. It is not an option,” Frank said, suggesting he would push the blame to former President Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump does not feel guilt. He is incapable of it. I have not seen Trump ever display any form of guilt for his behavior. If there were a million dead, Trump would still say that Obama did it. Trump would still say the Democrats did it.”

The Salon interview comes after Trump expressed his desire to reopen the United States economy by Easter. Such a move would defy the advice of public health officials, who warn that the coronavirus would continue to spread and cause the loss of many lives, as The Inquisitr reported.

Trump has shifted blame to Obama on many occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by New York Magazine, the president recently blamed Obama for the shortage of hospital masks. Despite Trump’s attempts to pin the deficit on the former president, the publication notes that the president spent “weeks” ignoring warnings about the severity of coronavirus from experts.

Trump on coronavirus testing: "The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing & we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate & rapid fashion" (what's he talking about?) pic.twitter.com/Z0UBaORIwI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

Regardless, Trump continues to avoid claiming responsibility for the U.S’s response to the pandemic. The reason for Trump’s alleged inability to feel guilt, Frank says, is due to his upbringing. According to Frank, Trump’s father taught him never to admit fault, which he believes supports the lesson of never having guilt for behavior.

Frank also believes Trump himself is not “fully aware” of his destructive behavior and how deep it runs.

“Trump recently sent out a tweet that said, ‘The world is at war with a hidden enemy. We will win,'” Frank noted.

“Unconsciously Trump is at war with an internal enemy, which is between wanting to be a builder and wanting to be a destroyer. The internal enemy is Trump’s inner destructiveness.”

Frank said Trump is also not aware that the concealed enemy of America he speaks of is himself, as the 77-year-old psychiatrist claims that other people in the American public understand.