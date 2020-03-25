Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In ‘Coca-Cola’ Crop Top & Minuscule Undies In New Instagram Post

Instagram bombshell Ana Paula Saenz gave her 955,000 followers a midweek pick-me-up on Wednesday, March 25. The 21-year-old model shared a new video of herself rocking a skin-tight crop top and the tiniest pair of undies that left little to the imagination.

In the brand-new Instagram upload, Ana could be seen inside her home in Mexico, sporting her skimpy attire, doing several poses in front of the camera. She tugged at her bottoms throughout the video, seemingly teasing her fans.

The video was actually from her Tik Tok account that she shared with her Instagram page. In the caption, the model urged her fans to follow her on the popular video video-sharing platform. As it is the quarantine period for almost all countries worldwide, it comes to no surprise that the hottie decided to make a Tik Tok account.

The Latina beauty wore a white “Coca-cola” crop top that fit her like a glove. It featured a racerback design and was seemingly made out of cotton fabric. It is also important to note that she seemingly wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the skimpy top. Fortunately for Ana, her buxom curves were not entirely visible. She wore a pair of red minuscule bottoms that boasted thin straps that clung to her slender hips, as well as a tiny piece of fabric that was pretty low-cut, highlighting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

The Bang Energy model kept her brunette locks down, parted in the middle and styled straight. She sported her usual minimal makeup look that consisted of well-defined eyebrows, thick mascara, and pink color on her lips. She also used her usual accessories, such as her gold bangles, pendant necklace, and a red string bracelet.

Ana gained over 132,000 likes and more than 900 comments on her share within the first 10 hours of being live on the popular social media platform. Many of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments on her smoking hot video. Some of her admirers were left speechless and opted to leave a combination of emoji instead.

“What an absolutely gorgeous young lady! I don’t have a tik tok account, but I’ll make one just to follow you,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re the prettiest girl on the planet. Thanks for the entertainment, we needed it,” another admirer echoed.

“Your abs are insane! Even in the quarantine period, you still manage to make your body look amazing. Now, that is hard work,” a third social media user added.