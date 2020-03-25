‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Share A Romantic Day, Eric’s Concerned About Xander

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 confirm that many relationships will be in the spotlight during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see a lot of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) during the episode.

The couple have recently reunited after Ben was released from prison. Fans will remember that it was Ciara who cleared his named and proved that he didn’t kill his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Ciara came through at the last possible moment to save Ben from execution. Now, he’s finally free from his cell and he’s ready for a fresh start with the love of his life. The couple will spend a very romantic day together as they enjoy their reunion and make up for some lost time.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will continue to believe that baby Mickey was switched at birth. Nicole believes that Mickey is not the biological daughter of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), but the daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Of course, viewers know that Nicole’s suspicions are correct and that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) couldn’t bare to tell Sarah that her daughter died shortly after birth. So, he and his uncle Victor (John Aniston) paid off a doctor to switch the babies, making Brady and Kristen believe that their little girl had tragically passed away.

Nicole will be so adamant about her theory that she’ll confide in Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds) about the idea. Abe will likely be stunned by Nicole’s words, and may even try to help her find out the truth.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric will have a heartfelt conversation with Sarah. He’ll continue to express his concerns about her boyfriend, Xander, having a role in their daughter Mickey’s life.

While Sarah will defend Xander, who very obviously loves Mickey, it will likely be a different story once the baby switch is revealed.

In addition, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will press Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) about his feelings for her. Hattie has made it clear over the years that she’s head over heels for Roman, and now that they’re working together he seems to be interested in a relationship.

Days of Our Lives fans have watched as Roman has been flirty and sending signals to Hattie. Now, she’ll confront him about his feelings and viewers may finally see the pair couple up.